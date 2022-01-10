Go to the main site
    Majilis supports all steps and decisions of President - Nigmatulin

    10 January 2022, 11:31

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the Majilis of Parliament Nurlan Nigmatulin stated that all the decisions the Kazakh President takes to deal with the current situation in the country are the ones that are only right and timely, Kazinform cites the press service of the lower chamber of parliament.

    At the meeting of the Majilis’ Bureau Nigmatulin stressed that it is important to act responsibly, keep unity of the whole nation during the difficult time.

    «Today, when the country’s fate, integrity, security, independence are at stake President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took the only right and timely decisions,» said the Majilis Speaker.

    According to him, during the first days of the events in the cities of Zhanaozen and Aktau Majilis deputies attended the squares, spoke to the people, set up the Council, and worked together with the governmental commission to achieve a mutually acceptable solution. Moreover, all parliamentarians kept constant contact with their regions.

    «During all these past days the Head of State maintained the dialogue with his people,» said Nigmatulin.

    He went on to say that the deputies should actively engage in stabilizing the social and economic situation in the county.

    During the meeting the draft agenda of the upcoming plenary meeting of the deputies was formed.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

