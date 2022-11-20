Go to the main site
    Majilis Speaker votes at 2022 presidential election

    20 November 2022, 09:51

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Majilis Speaker Erlan Koshanov voted in the 2022 presidential election, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.

    The speaker of the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament cast his vote at the polling station #110 located at the premise of the Kazakhstan Temir Zholy National Company.

    When asked how he feels about casting his vote in the presidential election, Speaker Koshanov replied that he voted for the future of our country.

    «I believe that every citizen should vote today. He or she should cast their vote for the future of their families and the future of our country. I strongly encourage all Kazakhstanis to make their choice and come to the polling station,» he said.

    Recall that the 2022 presidential election kicked off in regions of Kazakhstan at 7:00am and will run through 20:00pm local time. Voting began at 6:00am at 86 polling stations across some cities of the country.

    There are 10,101 polling stations across Kazakhstan where the citizens can cast their vote. 68 polling stations opened their doors in 53 countries abroad.

    Six candidates are running for the post of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan

