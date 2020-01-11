Majilis Speaker visits new children's hospital in E Kazakhstan region

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Nurlan Nigmatulin, chairman of the Majilis of the Parliament, has visited a new children's multidisciplinary hospital in Ust-Kamenogorsk.

The medical facility was built as part of the regional development program. This is one of the largest health facilities in East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the regional Information Center.

The new hospital has become part of the Unified Maternal and Child Health Service. Its structure includes the following departments: pediatric, complex somatics, neurological, neurosurgical, traumatology and orthopedic, eye microsurgery, surgical, otolaryngology, intensive care unit and five modern operating units.

The new medical facility enables the development of children's rehabilitation services on a new level. On the initiative and support of the First President’s Fund, within the framework of «Kamkorlyk» Roadmap, a new department of children's rehabilitation for 50 patients will be commissioned. This will allow young patients to receive highly qualified rehabilitation treatment and rehabilitation assistance without leaving the region.

«The hospital purchased unique equipment worth KZT 5 billion including an 80-sliced computing tomographic scanner, the latest generation digital x-ray machine, anesthesia-breathing apparatus, a 3D video system for endoscopic surgery as well as a multifunctional computer complex for brain research. All this will allow us to improve the quality of medical care and increase accessibility,»said the director of the hospital Yermek Omarbekov.

It was informed that about 500 employees will work in the new hospital. Over the past three years, more than 400 doctors under the regional three-level training program have improved their skills and underwent retraining in advanced clinics abroad.

Nurlan Nigmatulin congratulated the doctors and residents of East Kazakhstan region on the commissioning the new hospital.