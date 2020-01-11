Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Parliament

Majilis Speaker visits new children's hospital in E Kazakhstan region

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
11 January 2020, 10:47
Majilis Speaker visits new children's hospital in E Kazakhstan region

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Nurlan Nigmatulin, chairman of the Majilis of the Parliament, has visited a new children's multidisciplinary hospital in Ust-Kamenogorsk.

The medical facility was built as part of the regional development program. This is one of the largest health facilities in East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the regional Information Center.

The new hospital has become part of the Unified Maternal and Child Health Service. Its structure includes the following departments: pediatric, complex somatics, neurological, neurosurgical, traumatology and orthopedic, eye microsurgery, surgical, otolaryngology, intensive care unit and five modern operating units.

The new medical facility enables the development of children's rehabilitation services on a new level. On the initiative and support of the First President’s Fund, within the framework of «Kamkorlyk» Roadmap, a new department of children's rehabilitation for 50 patients will be commissioned. This will allow young patients to receive highly qualified rehabilitation treatment and rehabilitation assistance without leaving the region.

«The hospital purchased unique equipment worth KZT 5 billion including an 80-sliced computing tomographic scanner, the latest generation digital x-ray machine, anesthesia-breathing apparatus, a 3D video system for endoscopic surgery as well as a multifunctional computer complex for brain research. All this will allow us to improve the quality of medical care and increase accessibility,»said the director of the hospital Yermek Omarbekov.

It was informed that about 500 employees will work in the new hospital. Over the past three years, more than 400 doctors under the regional three-level training program have improved their skills and underwent retraining in advanced clinics abroad.

Nurlan Nigmatulin congratulated the doctors and residents of East Kazakhstan region on the commissioning the new hospital.


East Kazakhstan region    Majilis  
News
Read also
Popular
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3