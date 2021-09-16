Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Majilis Speaker, TURKPA secretary general hold talks

    16 September 2021, 12:06

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatullin received Altynbek Mamaiusupov, the Secretary General of Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-Speaking Countries (TURKPA), the Chamber’s press service reports.

    As stated there the parliamentary forum of the Turkic-speaking countries will take place this year in the capital of the Turkic world, Turkestan. The TURKPA Council bringing together heads of parliaments and chambers of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, and the X plenary session will be held as part of the forum.

    Focusing on the events ahead the Kazakh Speaker highlighted significance of the X plenary session which is called not only to sum up results of the past decade but also debate promising directions for further cooperation taking into consideration today’s pressing issues.

    The Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic-Speaking Countries (TURKPA) initiated by the First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy, Nursultan Nazarbayev, includes today Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey. Hungary is granted the observer status.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Parliament Turkic speaking states Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
    Popular
    1 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    2 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    3 FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    4 Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
    5 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan