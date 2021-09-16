Majilis Speaker, TURKPA secretary general hold talks

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatullin received Altynbek Mamaiusupov, the Secretary General of Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-Speaking Countries (TURKPA), the Chamber’s press service reports.

As stated there the parliamentary forum of the Turkic-speaking countries will take place this year in the capital of the Turkic world, Turkestan. The TURKPA Council bringing together heads of parliaments and chambers of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, and the X plenary session will be held as part of the forum.

Focusing on the events ahead the Kazakh Speaker highlighted significance of the X plenary session which is called not only to sum up results of the past decade but also debate promising directions for further cooperation taking into consideration today’s pressing issues.

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic-Speaking Countries (TURKPA) initiated by the First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy, Nursultan Nazarbayev, includes today Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey. Hungary is granted the observer status.



