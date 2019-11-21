Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Parliament

    Majilis Speaker to partake in anniversary session of CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly

    21 November 2019, 12:10

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Majilis Nurlan Nigmatulin will take part in the 50th session of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, according to the press service of the Majilis.

    The event will take place in St. Petersburg on November 21-22.

    The agenda of the session includes a draft Perspective Plan of Model Lawmaking in the CIS for 2020-2022, a model law on environmental damage assessment, recommendations related to the organization of national environmental safety centers and a model law on notarial acts in electronic form during cross-border information exchange.

    Nurlan Nigmatulin will speak at the 50th plenary meeting and partake in a meeting of the IPA CIS Council.

    Majilis chair will also hold a number of bilateral talks on the sidelines of the event.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    CIS Parliament Majilis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued