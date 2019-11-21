Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Parliament

Majilis Speaker to partake in anniversary session of CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
21 November 2019, 12:10
Majilis Speaker to partake in anniversary session of CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Majilis Nurlan Nigmatulin will take part in the 50th session of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, according to the press service of the Majilis.

The event will take place in St. Petersburg on November 21-22.

The agenda of the session includes a draft Perspective Plan of Model Lawmaking in the CIS for 2020-2022, a model law on environmental damage assessment, recommendations related to the organization of national environmental safety centers and a model law on notarial acts in electronic form during cross-border information exchange.

Nurlan Nigmatulin will speak at the 50th plenary meeting and partake in a meeting of the IPA CIS Council.

Majilis chair will also hold a number of bilateral talks on the sidelines of the event.

CIS   Parliament   Majilis  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events