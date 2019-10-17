Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Majilis Speaker talks on strengthening Kazakh-Czech inter-parliamentary co-op

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
17 October 2019, 11:26
Majilis Speaker talks on strengthening Kazakh-Czech inter-parliamentary co-op

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Majilis Nurlan Nigmatulin and President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Parliament, Radek Vondrachek, who arrived in Kazakhstan on an official visit, have discussed the issues of strengthening cooperation between MPs of the two countries, Kazinform reports referring to the press service of the Majilis.

Nigmatulin noted that the Czech Republic is one of the key political and economic partners of Kazakhstan among the countries of Central and Eastern Europe. He emphasized that the leadership of Kazakhstan pays great attention to deepening relations with the friendly state.

According to the Speaker of the Majilis, the two states have great potential for enhancing bilateral cooperation in healthcare, engineering, agro-industrial technologies and green energy.

Nurlan Nigmatulin noted the interest of Kazakhstani parliamentarians in strengthening dialogue with their Czech colleagues. Joint work will allow exchanging experience in the issues of social policy and education, as well as innovative development and economy digitalization.

In turn, Radek Vondrachek praised the level of the Kazakh-Czech relations.

At the end of the talks, Mr.Nigmatulin congratulated his colleague on the National Day of the Czech Republic, which is celebrated on October 28, and wished the friendly country prosperity and wellbeing.

Foreign policy    Majilis   Kazakhstan  
