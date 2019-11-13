Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Majilis Speaker set to pay official visit to Vietnam

Kudrenok Tatyana
13 November 2019, 11:59
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin is set to pay an official visit to Vietnam on November 13-15, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the chamber.

During the visit, Nigmatulin will hold talks with Chairperson of the National Assembly of Vietnam Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and other government officials.

The Majilis Speaker is also expected to meet with professors and students of the Hanoi University and visit the Abay Center.

Utmost attention will be paid to the promising areas of Kazakh-Vietnamese cooperation during the negotiations in Da Nang where Nurlan Nigmatulin will familiarize with Vietnam’s economic opportunities.

