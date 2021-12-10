Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Parliament

    Majilis Speaker receives First Deputy Chairman of Russia's State Duma

    10 December 2021, 15:13

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin met with First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Alexander Zhukov to discuss the expansion of Kazakh-Russian inter-parliamentary cooperation, Kazinform has learnt from the chamber’s press service.

    While discussing the Kazakh-Russian cooperation during 30 years of Kazakhstan’s independence, the interlocutors lauded the historical role of First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev in that respect.

    According to Speaker Nigmatulin, parliaments of the two countries contribute to the strategic Kazakh-Russian partnership achieved thanks to the leadership.

    For his part, Alexander Zhukov stressed that throughout 30 years of its Independence Kazakhstan has travelled a long way. Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia is developing dynamically in all spheres.

    Nurlan Nigmatulin continued by speaking in favor of more dynamic joint work of inter-parliamentary commissions and committee at the Majilis and the State Duma.

    The sides also paid utmost attention to strengthening of cooperation within the framework of CSTO PA and CIS PA.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan and Russia Parliament Majilis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    New member of Kazakh Senate sworn in
    Kazakh Senate Speaker participates in int’l conference dedicated to Sultan Baybars in Egypt
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region