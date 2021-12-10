Majilis Speaker receives First Deputy Chairman of Russia's State Duma

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin met with First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Alexander Zhukov to discuss the expansion of Kazakh-Russian inter-parliamentary cooperation, Kazinform has learnt from the chamber’s press service.

While discussing the Kazakh-Russian cooperation during 30 years of Kazakhstan’s independence, the interlocutors lauded the historical role of First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev in that respect.

According to Speaker Nigmatulin, parliaments of the two countries contribute to the strategic Kazakh-Russian partnership achieved thanks to the leadership.

For his part, Alexander Zhukov stressed that throughout 30 years of its Independence Kazakhstan has travelled a long way. Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia is developing dynamically in all spheres.

Nurlan Nigmatulin continued by speaking in favor of more dynamic joint work of inter-parliamentary commissions and committee at the Majilis and the State Duma.

The sides also paid utmost attention to strengthening of cooperation within the framework of CSTO PA and CIS PA.



