Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Parliament

Majilis Speaker participated in ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly meeting via videoconference

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
8 September 2020, 12:48
Majilis Speaker participated in ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly meeting via videoconference

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament Nurlan Nigmatulin has participated in the 41st General Assembly of the Inter-parliamentary Assembly of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) that has taken place today via videoconference, Kazinform cites the press service of the Majilis.

While addressing the participants, the Majilis Speaker noted the importance of recovery of global supply chains, openness and security of the transport and logistics routes amid today’s difficult geopolitical conditions.

According to the Majilis Speaker, the strengthening of economic relations could boost the development of the continent’s countries, contribute to the economies and wellbeing of people.

ASEAN which includes 10 member states with a total population of almost 670 million people, the cumulative GDP of 3.5 trillion US dollars as well as foreign trade turnover of over 4.5 trillion US dollars is one of the major regional groupings.

The 41st General Assembly of the Inter-parliamentary Assembly of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations focused on issues regarding the peace and security, role of the Parliaments in promoting unity and economic restoration of the region after the COVID-19 pandemic, enhancement of the role of women parliamentarians in ensuring employment and incomes for working women as well as non-formal session of young parliamentarians of the Inter-parliamentary Assembly of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.


Kazakhstan and Asia   Parliament   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year