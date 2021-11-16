Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Majilis Speaker Nigmatulin, PACE President Rik Daems meet

    16 November 2021, 15:21

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Speaker of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament Nurlan Nigmatulin held a meeting with Rik Daems, President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Kazinform cites the press service of the Majilis.

    During the meeting, the Majilis Speaker said that this year marks the 30th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan. Nigmatulin also stressed the processes on reforming the political system, modernizing the economy, and developing the civil society underway in the country at the imitative of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    Speaking of the work done in the said areas, the Majilis Speaker noted the comprehensive reforms to democratize the election process and improve the election legislation, to expand the rights and opportunities of women, and to legislate parliamentary opposition.

    «We highly commend the efforts of Kazakhstan in the representation of women in the Parliament,» said Rik Daems, PACE President.

    Speaking of the development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Council, the interlocutors discussed the cooperation areas, including the issues of Kazakhstan’s accession to a number of European Conventions as well as cooperation on ecology and climate issues.

    Nigmatulin also talked about the work underway in the Parliament to improve the legislation in the protection of the rights and freedoms through developing the Ombudsman Institution, in the combat against corruption, children’s rights protection, volunteerism, and so on.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Parliament Majilis Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
    KMG Chairman Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Director of UK’s Sanctions Directorate David Reed meet
    FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region