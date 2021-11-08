Majilis Speaker, Marshal of Senate of Poland hold talks

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin held talks with Marshal of the Senate of Poland Tomasz Grodzki in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform has learnt from Majilis’ press service.

During the meeting in Nur-Sultan, the sides discussed promising areas of bilateral cooperation, including the Kazakh-Polish inter-parliamentary contacts.

According to Speaker Nigmatulin, the Kazakh-Polish relations have been demonstrating high dynamics. In almost 30-year period of diplomatic relations, the countries managed to establish trust-based political dialogue, develop trade and economic as well as cultural and humanitarian cooperation and form an extensive legal framework.

In his words, this is thanks to First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and the Polish leadership. Nurlan Nigmatulin also added that Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also attaches great importance to all-round cooperation between Warsaw and Nur-Sultan.

For his part, the Marshal of the Senate of Poland stressed that bilateral relations are based on friendship and mutual assistance. Tomasz Grodzki added that it is fascinating to see how such big country as Kazakhstan has become home to over 100 nationalities who live in friendship and accord.

The sides went on to touch upon the expansion of inter-parliamentary dialogue between Kazakhstan and Poland. Speaking of the ways to strengthen inter-parliamentary ties, Speaker Nigmatulin suggested his Polish colleague stepping up inter-parliamentary cooperation at the level of cooperation groups and profile committees to exchange lawmaking experience.

Marshal of the Senate Tomasz Grodzki expressed keenness of the Polish senators to lend necessary support in terms of development of the cooperation with Kazakhstan in all spheres.

In conclusion, Majilis Speaker Nigmatulin congratulated his Polish colleagues and the people of Poland on the upcoming national holiday – the National Independence Day marked on the 11th of November.



