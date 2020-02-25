Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Majilis Speaker holds talks with EP delegation

Kudrenok Tatyana
25 February 2020, 15:55
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Majilis Speaker of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nigmatulin held talks with the delegation of the European Parliament led by Co-Chairman of the Kazakhstan-EU Parliamentary Cooperation Committee Fulvio Martusciello, Kazinform has learnt from the chamber’s press service.

Having noted that the European Union is a strategic partner of Kazakhstan, the Majilis Speaker stressed that Kazakhstani authorities attach great importance to cooperation with Brussels. Almost half of Kazakhstan’s foreign trade turnover and investment falls at the EU member states.

Nurlan Nigmatulin expressed confidence that the Expanded Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the EU that will fully enter into force on March 1 will mark the beginning of a new page in the history of bilateral relations.

In this context, according to Speaker Nigmatulin, effective interaction between Kazakhstani and European MPs assumes utmost importance.

Fulvio Martusciello, in turn, pointed out that the EU places great emphasis on the strengthening of relations with our country since Kazakhstan is a strategic partner of Europe and a leader in the Central Asian region.

Martusciello continued by noting Kazakhstan’s dynamic pace of development and tangible steps our country is making in terms of promotion of human rights. He also praised the ongoing justice reform in Kazakhstan.

Nurlan Nigmatulin also emphasized the importance of using the existing potential for the development of bilateral relations in various spheres, especially in transport, infrastructure, digitalization, green technologies, agriculture, ecology, and tourism.


