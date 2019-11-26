Majilis Speaker holds talks with Chairman of Tatarstan parliament

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Nurlan Nigmatulin, Majilis speaker, and Farid Mukhametshin, speaker of Tatarstan State Council, held a meeting, Majilis press service reported.

Nigmatulin noted that Tatarstan is one of the most successful regions of the Russian Federation. He also emphasized that the development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Tatarstan contribute to expanding comprehensive communication of the Kazakh-Russian partnership on the whole.

Majilis chairman outlined good Kazakh-Russian relationship based on effective work and friendship of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and the Russian President Vladimir Putin. Mr. Nigmatulin added that the acting President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is brining Kazakhstan and Russia collaboration to a new level of strategic partnership and alliance.

In turn, Farid Mukhametshin, speaker of Tatarstan State Council, noted strong cultural, mental and economic ties between Kazakhstan and Tatarstan.

He focused on the role of Nursultan Nazarbayev in establishing the independent Kazakhstan. Mr.Mukhametshin added that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev successfully continues the course set by the First President.

Nigmatulin named the perspective fields of cooperation including automobile manufacturing, aircraft and ship industries, transport and logistics as well as information technologies.