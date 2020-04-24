Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Majilis Speaker extends Ramadan congratulations to Kazakhstanis

Kudrenok Tatyana
24 April 2020, 15:47
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Majilis Speaker of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nigmatulin has extended his congratulations to the Muslims on the occasion of the onset of the Holy month of Ramadan, Kazinform has learnt from the chamber’s press service.

«This is the time of spiritual purification, good deeds, solidary, and mutual support,» says his the congratulatory message.

«Rooted deep in the past, Ramadan promotes strengthening and development of true spiritual values in the modern society,» Nigmatulin notes.

In the congratulatory message, the Majilis Speaker points out that each person in inter-faith Kazakhstan knows what social responsibility and taking care of other people is.

By manifesting those good qualities in such difficult times, Kazakhstanis demonstrate the strength of their spirit, unity and mercy.

In the conclusion, Nigmatulin wished everyone solid health, happiness and prosperity.


