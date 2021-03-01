Go to the main site
    Majilis Speaker extends Gratitude Day congratulations

    1 March 2021, 11:28

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin extended his congratulations to Kazakhstanis on the occasion of the Gratitude Day, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.

    «The Gratitude Day instituted at the initiative of the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy, Nursultan Nazarbayev, is the true symbol of unity and adherence of Kazakhstanis to genuine values of friendship and mutual assistance.

    Concerted efforts of multinational Kazakhstan have laid the foundation of the success which our country has achieved over the 30 years of its Independence. Today while facing certain challenges Kazakhstanis as always demonstrate patriotism, unity and moral courage.

    Strengthening stability and common values underlie the political course of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    The People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan which is represented by its deputies at the Majilis also greatly contributed to the country’s development.

    I wish all Kazakhstanis sound health, happiness and wellbeing,» the congratulatory message reads.

    It bears to remind that Kazakhstan traditionally marks the Gratitude Day on March 1. The holiday is dated to the date of the establishment of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan and instituted at the initiative of Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

