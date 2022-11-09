Go to the main site
    Majilis Speaker explains why he will represent Tokayev at Nov 11 televised debates

    9 November 2022, 14:50

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Speaker of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament Yerlan Koshanov explained why he will represent incumbent President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in the upcoming televised debates scheduled for November 11.

    «The Head of State still fulfills his duties. He has quite a busy work schedule. The President is responsible for entire domestic and foreign policy of the state. These issues permit no delay. Secondly, participation of a representative in the debates does not contradict with the election legislation,» Koshanov said.

    The debates will consist of four rounds. In the first round, the candidates will present their electoral platforms. During the second round, the candidates will ask their opponents two questions and will answer two questions themselves. In the third round, each candidate will answer one question from the public. And in the last round, the candidates will address the voters. All the candidates will participate in the debates personally, except for Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    The debates will be broadcast live on Khabar channel at 8 pm Astana time on November 11.

