Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Parliament

    Majilis Speaker attends TurkPA in Baku

    18 December 2019, 10:02

    BAKU. KAZINFORM - The parliamentary delegation chaired by Nurlan Nigmatulin, head of the Majilis is taking part in the events of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic-speaking countries (TurkPA), the press service of the Majilis informs.

    The event is taking place in Baku, Azerbaijan. Nigmatulin will make a speech at a plenary session «Parliamentary diplomacy in the Turkic world: strengthening regional cooperation in the interests of peace and security». The event will consider recommendations of the TurkPA standing committees dealing with the issues of economic cooperation, social, cultural and humanitarian matters, environmental protection and the use of natural resources as well as legislation and international relations.

    In addition, parliamentarians will discuss model laws on the protection of the intangible cultural heritage of the Turkic world.

    The reached agreements and decisions will be recorder in the Baku Declaration.

    It was informed that the chairman of the Majilis will hold a series of meetings with his foreign colleagues.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Turkic speaking states Majilis Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    Kazakhstan commissions over 5.5 mln sq m of housing since early 2023
    Popular
    1 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    2 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    3 FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    4 Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
    5 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan