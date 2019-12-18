Majilis Speaker attends TurkPA in Baku

BAKU. KAZINFORM - The parliamentary delegation chaired by Nurlan Nigmatulin, head of the Majilis is taking part in the events of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic-speaking countries (TurkPA), the press service of the Majilis informs.

The event is taking place in Baku, Azerbaijan. Nigmatulin will make a speech at a plenary session «Parliamentary diplomacy in the Turkic world: strengthening regional cooperation in the interests of peace and security». The event will consider recommendations of the TurkPA standing committees dealing with the issues of economic cooperation, social, cultural and humanitarian matters, environmental protection and the use of natural resources as well as legislation and international relations.

In addition, parliamentarians will discuss model laws on the protection of the intangible cultural heritage of the Turkic world.

The reached agreements and decisions will be recorder in the Baku Declaration.

It was informed that the chairman of the Majilis will hold a series of meetings with his foreign colleagues.