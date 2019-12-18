Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Parliament

Majilis Speaker attends TurkPA in Baku

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
18 December 2019, 10:02
Majilis Speaker attends TurkPA in Baku

BAKU. KAZINFORM - The parliamentary delegation chaired by Nurlan Nigmatulin, head of the Majilis is taking part in the events of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic-speaking countries (TurkPA), the press service of the Majilis informs.

The event is taking place in Baku, Azerbaijan. Nigmatulin will make a speech at a plenary session «Parliamentary diplomacy in the Turkic world: strengthening regional cooperation in the interests of peace and security». The event will consider recommendations of the TurkPA standing committees dealing with the issues of economic cooperation, social, cultural and humanitarian matters, environmental protection and the use of natural resources as well as legislation and international relations.

In addition, parliamentarians will discuss model laws on the protection of the intangible cultural heritage of the Turkic world.

The reached agreements and decisions will be recorder in the Baku Declaration.

It was informed that the chairman of the Majilis will hold a series of meetings with his foreign colleagues.

Turkic speaking states    Majilis   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region