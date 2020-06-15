Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Parliament

Majilis Speaker attends CSTO PA session

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
15 June 2020, 16:00
Majilis Speaker attends CSTO PA session

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatullin attended the session of the Council of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (The CSTO PA) held via a videoconference, the Lower Chamber’s press service reports.

The Council session should have been held in Dushanbe, but the agenda was debated online due to the pandemic spread. Speakers of the parliaments and chambers of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan and observer states, namely, Serbia and Afghanistan, took part in the meeting. In particular, those attending discussed the draft programme of the PA rapprochement and harmonization of the national legislation of the CSTO member states for 2021-2025.

Addressing those present the Kazakh Speaker noted that the document embraces a wide range of themes and directions aimed at widening the PA legal framework and updating methodological support.

Besides, the parties focused on the outcomes of the CSTO Collective Security Council autumn sitting, situation in the area of the CSTO responsibility, threats and challenges counteracting, ratification of international treaties concluded within the CSTO.


CSTO   Parliament   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy