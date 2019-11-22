Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Majilis Speaker attends CIS IPA jubilee session in Saint-Petersburg

Kudrenok Tatyana
22 November 2019, 18:20
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin believes that CIS parliamentarians should harmonize national legislations, Kazinform has learnt from the chamber’s press service.

Speaker Nigmatulin shared his thoughts while speaking at the 50th plenary session of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly in Saint-Petersburg on Friday.

Noting efficiency of the CIS IPA platform, Nurlan Nigmatulin stressed that each plenary session of the Assembly was a gradual step towards integration of the CIS member states.

According to him, members of the CIS IPA should continue the work on the modernization of the Commonwealth.

Nigmatulin said that those present should also pay special attention to the new spheres of interaction, including digital economy and e-commerce.

He added that the following plenary sessions of the CIS IPA should be of pragmatic nature.

