Majilis Speaker, Ambassador of Japan discuss inter-parliamentary cooperation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Kazakhstan Tatsuhiko Kasai, Kazinform has learnt from the Majilis’ press service.

Having noted that Japan is Kazakhstan’s strategically important partner in the Asia-Pacific region, Speaker Nigmatulin emphasized the key role the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy played in developing and strengthening the bilateral relations and the special meaning Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attaches to the multifaceted cooperation with Japan.

According to Nurlan Nigmatulin, Kazakhstan and Japan enjoy global partnership within the framework of UN in the sphere of nuclear security, disarmament, sustainable development, climate change and other spheres.

Speaker Nigmatulin went on to express confidence that intensified trade, economic, and investment cooperation will help further expand the Kazakh-Japanese relations.

His Excellency Ambassador Tatsuhiko Kasai, in turn, called the establishment of diplomatic ties between Kazakhstan and Japan a historical milestone for the two nations. The Japanese diplomat also stressed that Kazakhstan has achieved tremendous success thanks to its leaders and that Kazakhstanis can rightly be proud of it.

The sides also exchanged views on the development of inter-parliamentary ties, having pointed out the role they play in bilateral cooperation.



