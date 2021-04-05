Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Parliament

Majilis Speaker, Ambassador of Japan discuss inter-parliamentary cooperation

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
5 April 2021, 14:14
Majilis Speaker, Ambassador of Japan discuss inter-parliamentary cooperation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Kazakhstan Tatsuhiko Kasai, Kazinform has learnt from the Majilis’ press service.

Having noted that Japan is Kazakhstan’s strategically important partner in the Asia-Pacific region, Speaker Nigmatulin emphasized the key role the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy played in developing and strengthening the bilateral relations and the special meaning Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attaches to the multifaceted cooperation with Japan.

According to Nurlan Nigmatulin, Kazakhstan and Japan enjoy global partnership within the framework of UN in the sphere of nuclear security, disarmament, sustainable development, climate change and other spheres.

photo

Speaker Nigmatulin went on to express confidence that intensified trade, economic, and investment cooperation will help further expand the Kazakh-Japanese relations.

His Excellency Ambassador Tatsuhiko Kasai, in turn, called the establishment of diplomatic ties between Kazakhstan and Japan a historical milestone for the two nations. The Japanese diplomat also stressed that Kazakhstan has achieved tremendous success thanks to its leaders and that Kazakhstanis can rightly be proud of it.

The sides also exchanged views on the development of inter-parliamentary ties, having pointed out the role they play in bilateral cooperation.


Foreign policy    Parliament   Kazakhstan and Japan   Majilis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year