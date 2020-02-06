Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Majilis Speaker, Ambassador of Greece hold talks

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
6 February 2020, 13:01
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today, the Majilis has held talks with the participation of Nurlan Nigmatulin, Chairman of the Chamber, and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Greek Republic to Kazakhstan Adam Georgios Adamidis, Kazinform reports referring to the press service of the lower house of the Parliament.

The interlocutors discussed a wide range of issues of the Kazakh-Greek interaction.

According to the Speaker of the Majilis, Greece is an important partner of Kazakhstan in Europe. Nurlan Nigmatulin emphasized that the leadership of our country has always paid great importance to the development of comprehensive cooperation with Greece.

In turn, Adam Georgios Adamidis emphasized that Greece closely follows the changes taking place in Kazakhstan which allowed our country to become a center of peace and stability in Central Asia.

The interlocutors noted the positive dynamics of trade relations and the growth of mutual interest of business circles of the two states which affected the increase in bilateral trade. Nigmatulin and Adamidis named tourism and alternative energy the most promising areas of cooperation.

Particular attention was paid to strengthening inter-parliamentary partnership. The Chairman of the Majilis expressed confidence that the constructive work of the Kazakh and Greek parliamentarians will contribute to the comprehensive development of bilateral relations.


