Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Education and Science

Majilis OKs bill ‘On the status of a teacher’

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
4 December 2019, 13:34
Majilis OKs bill ‘On the status of a teacher’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today the Majilis has approved in the second reading the draft law «On the status of a teacher», Kazinform correspondent reports.

As noted by a deputy Abdimanap Bekturganov, who was introducing the bill, the document provides for the regulation of legal, socio-economic relations.

In particular, the bill provides for an increase in teachers’ wages by 25% and introduction of a fine for attracting teachers to non-relevant functions.

There are also norms of material incentives aimed at increasing teachers' competence including additional double payments for classroom teachers; payments for teaching skills; teachers’ annual leave extension to 56 days; additional payment for mentorship; extra payment in the amount of 10 Monthly Calculation Index (KZT25250) for educators having Master’s degree.

Mr. Bekturganov added that teachers having the title of Honored Educator of the Republic of Kazakhstan will be provided with a one-time payment of 1000 MCI (KZT2525000).

Majilis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
2 dead, 1 injured in shooting incident at SDF firing range in Japan
2 dead, 1 injured in shooting incident at SDF firing range in Japan