Majilis OKs bill ‘On the status of a teacher’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today the Majilis has approved in the second reading the draft law «On the status of a teacher», Kazinform correspondent reports.

As noted by a deputy Abdimanap Bekturganov, who was introducing the bill, the document provides for the regulation of legal, socio-economic relations.

In particular, the bill provides for an increase in teachers’ wages by 25% and introduction of a fine for attracting teachers to non-relevant functions.

There are also norms of material incentives aimed at increasing teachers' competence including additional double payments for classroom teachers; payments for teaching skills; teachers’ annual leave extension to 56 days; additional payment for mentorship; extra payment in the amount of 10 Monthly Calculation Index (KZT25250) for educators having Master’s degree.

Mr. Bekturganov added that teachers having the title of Honored Educator of the Republic of Kazakhstan will be provided with a one-time payment of 1000 MCI (KZT2525000).