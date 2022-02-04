Majilis names new Chief of Staff

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Renat Aitayev has been named the new Chief of Staff of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«During the meeting of the Bureau Chairman of the Majilis Yerlan Koshanov introduced new Chief of Staff of the chamber Renat Aitayev, who previously served Head of the Secretariat of the Head of the Presidential Administration,» states the press service of the Majilis.

Renat Aitayev was born on September 10, 1976. He graduated from the Serikbayev East Kazakhstan State Technical University, Kazakh State Law Academy.



