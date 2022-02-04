Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    Majilis names new Chief of Staff

    4 February 2022, 15:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Renat Aitayev has been named the new Chief of Staff of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «During the meeting of the Bureau Chairman of the Majilis Yerlan Koshanov introduced new Chief of Staff of the chamber Renat Aitayev, who previously served Head of the Secretariat of the Head of the Presidential Administration,» states the press service of the Majilis.

    Renat Aitayev was born on September 10, 1976. He graduated from the Serikbayev East Kazakhstan State Technical University, Kazakh State Law Academy.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Parliament Appointments, dismissals Majilis Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    New member of Kazakh Senate sworn in
    Kazakh Senate Speaker participates in int’l conference dedicated to Sultan Baybars in Egypt
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region