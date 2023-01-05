Go to the main site
    Majilis hosts exhibition of arms seized from January riots participants

    5 January 2023, 10:40

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM An exposition of weapons seized from the participants of January 2022 riots has been opened today in the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    172 pieces of arms are showcased at the exhibition.

    «Law enforcement officers have found more than 4,000 pieces of arms. More than 200 arms caches were neutralized by police workers. The lion share of weapons was discovered in Taraz and Taldykorgan cities. Unfortunately, around 1,900 pieces of service and civilian weapons have not been found yet,» Chief of the MIA Investigation Department Sanzhar Adilov says.

    More than 3,000 law-enforcement officers were injured during the January riots.

    Prosecutor General Berik Assylov will make a report today in the Majilis in regards to the January riots.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

