Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Parliament

Majilis hosts exhibition of arms seized from January riots participants

5 January 2023, 10:40
Majilis hosts exhibition of arms seized from January riots participants

ASTANA. KAZINFORM An exposition of weapons seized from the participants of January 2022 riots has been opened today in the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, Kazinform correspondent reports.

172 pieces of arms are showcased at the exhibition.

«Law enforcement officers have found more than 4,000 pieces of arms. More than 200 arms caches were neutralized by police workers. The lion share of weapons was discovered in Taraz and Taldykorgan cities. Unfortunately, around 1,900 pieces of service and civilian weapons have not been found yet,» Chief of the MIA Investigation Department Sanzhar Adilov says.

More than 3,000 law-enforcement officers were injured during the January riots.

Prosecutor General Berik Assylov will make a report today in the Majilis in regards to the January riots.


Related news
Cold snap, blizzards, black ice forecast for Kazakhstan this weekend
Kazakhstan extends open skies regime
Domestic Entrepreneurs Council discusses mining sector's development
Теги:
Read also
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan agree on joint construction of Kambarata HPP-1
Tokayev meets with Financial Monitoring Agency Chairman Zhanat Elimanov
Kazakhstan records surge in COVID cases since last November
5.2mm of snow falls in Astana overnight
Roads reopen as winter storm eases in Kazakhstan
Science financing doubles in Kazakhstan since 2019
Kazakh President receives Interior Minister Marat Akhmetzhanov
Kazakhstan increases science funding
News Partner
Popular
1 Social reforms in Kazakhstan in 2022
2 Precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Jan 6
3 January 6. Today's Birthdays
4 S. Korea’s COVID-19 cases fall below 60,000 amid tighter quarantine steps for incoming travelers
5 Over 200 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan

News