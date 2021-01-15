Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Parliament

    Majilis holds its first plenary session

    15 January 2021, 11:37

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The first plenary session of the Majilis of the VII convocation kicked off at 11:00 a.m. in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

    In conformity with the Constitutional Law On the Parliament of Kazakhstan and status of its deputies, chairman of the CEC of Kazakhstan Berok Imashev opened the session. He made public the names of the elected deputies of the Majilis of the VII convocation registered by the CEC.

    Oath taking of the deputies and election of the Majilis Speaker are on the agenda. Besides, the deputies are expected to elected chairmen of standing committees of the Majilis and approve their members.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Parliament Majilis Nur-Sultan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    New member of Kazakh Senate sworn in
    Kazakh Senate Speaker participates in int’l conference dedicated to Sultan Baybars in Egypt
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region