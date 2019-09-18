Мajilis endorsed agr’t ratification on criminals’ extradition b/w Kazakhstan and Ukraine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – At today’s plenary session Majilis has endorsed the bill «On agreement ratification between Kazakhstan and Ukraine on criminals extradition», Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the words of Marat Akhmetzhanov, Deputy General Prosecutor of Kazakhstan, the agreement was concluded on October 2018 in the city of Astana. It regulates requests for extradition of persons for criminal prosecution or the execution of court decisions for the commission of a crime. As per the Extradition Agreement, persons who have been sentenced to imprisonment for a term of at least one year are subject to extradition. The Agreement also provides grounds for refusing to extradite persons. For example, if an act recognized by one party as a crime is not recognized as a crime by the legislation of the other party, if the period of prosecution has expired, if the committed act is related to war crimes, if extradition may damage sovereignty and national security, and if extradition is contrary to the laws of Kazakhstan or its international obligations.

«Over the past three years Ukraine has delivered us 6 criminals. At the moment there are 6 persons in this country whose issues of return are under consideration. It should be noted that the issue between the two countries is regulated by the Minsk Convention. The Convention does not prohibit the conclusion of the above mentioned bilateral agreement», M. Akhmetzhanov said.

According to his words, similar agreements were concluded with 21 countries. In the near future it is planned to sign such agreements with Malaysia, Greece and Cyprus.