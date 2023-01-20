Majilis elections to complete formation of new political system of Kazakhstan – Ak zhol party

20 January 2023, 20:21

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Elections of deputies of the Majilis of parliament and maslikhats of all levels are to complete the formation of a new political system of Kazakhstan, ensure the society’s broad representation in the legislative branch of power, Ak zhol democratic party’s statement says, Kazinform reports.

«It will fully update the institutions of public administration according to the new Constitution proposed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and adopted in the national referendum June 5, 2022,» reads the statement.

Speaking in the interests of entrepreneurship and drawing on the intellectual legacy of Alash Orda, the Ak zhol democratic party insists on liberal changes in economy and society, keenly exposes corruption, and suggests and supports market reforms.

The party continuously contributes to the formation and expansion of the middle class represented by SMEs, domestic producers, self-reliant intelligentsia, and successful youth.

In the statement, Ak zhol party confirmed it will take an active part in the elections announced by the President to the representative bodies of all levels to uphold the interests of its voters and contribute significantly to the creation of New and Just Kazakhstan.

«The elections should be the start of profound and dramatic changes in the fate of the country and every Kazakhstani family,» reads the statement from the Ak zhol party.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan is to hold early elections to the Majilis on March 19, 2023. Elections to maslikhats are expected to take place on the same day.

Kazakh Head of State Tokayev made a statement on holding of the early elections of deputies of the Majilis of parliament and maslikhats.

Also, Tokayev signed the decree dissolving the Majilis of the 7th convocation and holding early elections of the Majilis.

The decree on early termination of the powers of maslikhats of all levels was signed as well.

Photo: akzhol.kz