    Majilis elections: Over 11 mln registered to vote

    23 January 2023, 18:21

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «As of January 1, 2023, some 11,970,406 people were included in the register of voters,» deputy chairman of the Kazakh Central Election Commission Konstantin Petrov announced at today’s CECE meeting.

    He added that two resolutions of the CEC were adopted to check voter roll. As of January 1 and July 1, the CEC compiles the list of citizens eligible to vote and assigned to any polling stations.

    As of January 1, the register of voters includes 11,970,406 voters. The most voters were recorded in Turkistan region with 1,177,507, and the least in Ulytau region with 138,277.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

