Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Elections

Majilis elections: Over 11 mln registered to vote

23 January 2023, 18:21
Majilis elections: Over 11 mln registered to vote

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «As of January 1, 2023, some 11,970,406 people were included in the register of voters,» deputy chairman of the Kazakh Central Election Commission Konstantin Petrov announced at today’s CECE meeting.

He added that two resolutions of the CEC were adopted to check voter roll. As of January 1 and July 1, the CEC compiles the list of citizens eligible to vote and assigned to any polling stations.

As of January 1, the register of voters includes 11,970,406 voters. The most voters were recorded in Turkistan region with 1,177,507, and the least in Ulytau region with 138,277.


Related news
International community wants transparent elections in Kazakhstan – American experts
What to expect from Kazakhstan’s political life in 2023
7 parties to race to form lower chamber of parliament in Kazakhstan
Теги:
Read also
Flu cases surge continues in Kazakhstan
International community wants transparent elections in Kazakhstan – American experts
Kazakhstan reports decrease in COVID cases over last 2 weeks
Kazakh Deputy FM to meet PACE and Council of Europe officials
What to expect from Kazakhstan’s political life in 2023
7 parties to race to form lower chamber of parliament in Kazakhstan
AMANAT Party: Upcoming Majilis and maslikhat elections are logical continuation of constitutional reforms
Majilis elections in Kazakhstan: Upcoming election campaign is new stage in country’s quality development – People’s Party
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends meeting of CA and EU envoys for Afghanistan
2 January 23. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 Dimash Kudaibergen to give solo concert in Türkiye
4 Snow and blizzard forecast in several regions Jan 23
5 January 23. Today's Birthdays

News