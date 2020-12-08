Go to the main site
    Majilis elections: OSCE Observation Mission begins in Kazakhstan

    8 December 2020, 19:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The OSCE carries out its mission in the lead-up to the upcoming election of deputies for the Majilis and Maslikhats in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    At the press conference, Head of the OSCE Election Observation Mission Yaroslav Domanskiy said that the Mission’s task is to cover the processes leading up to as well as following the upcoming election of deputies for the Majilis and Maslikhats in Kazakhstan.

    It is the 11th limited election observation mission the OSCE deploys in Kazakhstan, with the first carried out in 1999 and the latest one in June 2019.

    According to him, the mission will include short-term observers and long-term observers as well as the core team made up of 11 expertы on legal, electoral, political and media issues from 10 countries.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

