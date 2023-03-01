Majilis elections: Members of 7 parties join pre-election debate

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Pre-election debate among members of the seven political parties running for the lower chamber of the Kazakh parliament is being aired on Qazaqstan TV channel, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Joining the debate are Yelnur Beisenbayev from Amanat party, Zhiguli Dairabayev from Auyl party, Syrymbek Tau from Respublica party, Askhat Assylbekov from the People’s Party, Azamatkhan Amirtayev from Baitaq party, Berik Dyussembinov from Ak Zhol, and Nurlan Auyesbayev from the National Social and Democratic Party.

The debate features four rounds, with each participant facing general questions for 14 minutes in the first round, questions from other participants for 33 minutes in the second round. The participants are to face one common question in the third round in 14 minutes. Each party member is to appeal to voters in the final fourth round.

The country is to hold early elections to the Majilis and maslikhats on March 19, 2023.