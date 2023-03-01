Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Elections

Majilis elections: Members of 7 parties join pre-election debate

1 March 2023, 21:02
Majilis elections: Members of 7 parties join pre-election debate Photo: ortcom.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Pre-election debate among members of the seven political parties running for the lower chamber of the Kazakh parliament is being aired on Qazaqstan TV channel, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Joining the debate are Yelnur Beisenbayev from Amanat party, Zhiguli Dairabayev from Auyl party, Syrymbek Tau from Respublica party, Askhat Assylbekov from the People’s Party, Azamatkhan Amirtayev from Baitaq party, Berik Dyussembinov from Ak Zhol, and Nurlan Auyesbayev from the National Social and Democratic Party.

The debate features four rounds, with each participant facing general questions for 14 minutes in the first round, questions from other participants for 33 minutes in the second round. The participants are to face one common question in the third round in 14 minutes. Each party member is to appeal to voters in the final fourth round.

The country is to hold early elections to the Majilis and maslikhats on March 19, 2023.


Related news
Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open
2023 elections: 6 political parties win Majilis seats – preliminary results
‘It was very tough,’ says Rybakina after reaching 2023 Indian Wells semies
Теги:
Elections   Majilis  
Read also
People’s Party of Kazakhstan confident in voters' support - statement
CIS Observation Mission hails parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan
2023 elections: 6 political parties win Majilis seats – preliminary results
2023 Kazakh parliamentary elections: OSCE/ODIHR observation mission issues statement of preliminary findings
Kazakhstanis were motivated to vote – U.S. observer
TurkPA Observers Mission highly evaluates Mar 19 elections in Kazakhstan
SCO Mission says elections in Kazakhstan were transparent and democratic
Kazakstan achieved great progress - Palestinian Ambassador on Mar 19 parliamentary elections
News Partner
Popular
1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
4 March 22. Today’s Birthdays
5 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open

News