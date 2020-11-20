Majilis elections: Central Election Commission accredits 29 foreign observers

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan has so far accredited 29 foreign observers for the election of deputies to the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament and Maslikhats, Kazinform correspondent reports.

On October 22, 2020 Kazakhstan’s Election Commission announced interactional control due to start of election campaigns for the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament and Maslikhats open.

The Kazakh Foreign Minister sent invitations to 11 international organizations to observe the holding and results of the elections. The Central Election Commission has also issued invitations to central election commissions of 25 foreign States.

They all are accredited by the Central Election Commission on the proposal of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kazakhstan.

The Ministry has so far proposed 29 observers of the Antiparliamentary Assembly of the CIS Member States, which have been accredited by the members of the Central Election Commission.