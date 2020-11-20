Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Parliament

Majilis elections: Central Election Commission accredits 29 foreign observers

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
20 November 2020, 18:20
Majilis elections: Central Election Commission accredits 29 foreign observers

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan has so far accredited 29 foreign observers for the election of deputies to the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament and Maslikhats, Kazinform correspondent reports.

On October 22, 2020 Kazakhstan’s Election Commission announced interactional control due to start of election campaigns for the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament and Maslikhats open.

The Kazakh Foreign Minister sent invitations to 11 international organizations to observe the holding and results of the elections. The Central Election Commission has also issued invitations to central election commissions of 25 foreign States.

They all are accredited by the Central Election Commission on the proposal of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kazakhstan.

The Ministry has so far proposed 29 observers of the Antiparliamentary Assembly of the CIS Member States, which have been accredited by the members of the Central Election Commission.


Parliament   Elections   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year