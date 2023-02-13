Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 431.08 eur/kzt 457.29

    rub/kzt 5.72 cny/kzt 62.45
Weather:
Astana-1-3℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Elections

    Majilis elections: CEC registers Nationwide Social Democratic Party’s deputies

    13 February 2023, 11:02

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan registered the party list of the Nationwide Social Democratic Party for the early Majilis elections, Kazinform reports.

    The party list includes 19 people, including 6 women, young people and people with disabilities. The Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan and authorized government bodies verified candidates for compliance with the requirements of the Constitution and Constitutional Law On Elections.

    The Party sent nomination documents to the CEC on February 6. The list of the candidates was announced at the extraordinary congress of the Part on February 2.

    The early Majilis and maslikhat elections will be held on March 19, 2023.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakh Culture Minister awards workers of culture congratulatory letters
    2 World's 2nd-largest Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul
    3 Over 860 thousand international tourists visit Brazil in January
    4 New Kazakhstan-Georgia movie release set for Mar 9
    5 Flu cases surge in Atyrau rgn