Majilis elections: CEC registers Nationwide Social Democratic Party’s deputies

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan registered the party list of the Nationwide Social Democratic Party for the early Majilis elections, Kazinform reports.

The party list includes 19 people, including 6 women, young people and people with disabilities. The Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan and authorized government bodies verified candidates for compliance with the requirements of the Constitution and Constitutional Law On Elections.

The Party sent nomination documents to the CEC on February 6. The list of the candidates was announced at the extraordinary congress of the Part on February 2.

The early Majilis and maslikhat elections will be held on March 19, 2023.



