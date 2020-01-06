Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Parliament

Majilis deputies visit manufacturing enterprises of Zhambyl and Kostanay regions

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
6 January 2020, 18:48
Majilis deputies visit manufacturing enterprises of Zhambyl and Kostanay regions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Deputies of the Majilis continue to work in the regions.

MPs visit production and social facilities, hold meetings with labor collectives and the public, Kazinform reports.

The main topic of the deputy meetings was the legislative support of the main program documents and initiatives of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as well as legislative activity in the current parliamentary session.

photo

A roundtable was held today in Zhambyl region’s town of Karatau at the Talas Investment Company. The meeting joined Majilis deputies, members of the Nur-Otan Party.

The same day Albert Rau, deputy of the Majilis, held a meeting in the town of Lisakovsk, Kostanay region. He met with representatives of the Auto Transport Department of «Aluminum of Kazakhstan» branch of the Krasnooktyabr bauxite mine. The company is one of the largest bauxite mining enterprises in the CIS.

The deputies explained the changes in the current legislation regarding social issues, support for entrepreneurship and regional development.


Majilis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
2 dead, 1 injured in shooting incident at SDF firing range in Japan
2 dead, 1 injured in shooting incident at SDF firing range in Japan