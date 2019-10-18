Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Majilis deputies consider Nur Otan pre-election campaign

    18 October 2019, 11:23

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A roundtable chaired by Nursultan Nazarbayev is considering the progress of the Nur Otan Party’s pre-election campaign «Kazakhstan-2021: Unity. Stability. Creativity» and the Plan of the Nation «100 Specific Steps», Aidos Ukibay Press Secretary of Nursultan Nazarbayev informed via his Twitter account.

    As it was previously reported, today the Majilis holds a meeting. The event is being chaired by Nursultan Nazarbayev. Members of the Government, Nur Otan Party and its fraction are attending the session.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Government of Kazakhstan Majilis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
    UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
    Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
    5 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships