Majilis deputies consider Nur Otan pre-election campaign

Alzhanova Raushan
18 October 2019, 11:23
Majilis deputies consider Nur Otan pre-election campaign

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A roundtable chaired by Nursultan Nazarbayev is considering the progress of the Nur Otan Party’s pre-election campaign «Kazakhstan-2021: Unity. Stability. Creativity» and the Plan of the Nation «100 Specific Steps», Aidos Ukibay Press Secretary of Nursultan Nazarbayev informed via his Twitter account.

As it was previously reported, today the Majilis holds a meeting. The event is being chaired by Nursultan Nazarbayev. Members of the Government, Nur Otan Party and its fraction are attending the session.

