Majilis deputies commemorate victims of unrest in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Majilis Chairman Nurlan Nigmatulin on behalf of his colleagues offered deep condolences to the family members and close ones of those died in the tragic events occurred across Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the lower chamber of parliament.

During the meeting of the Majilis’ Bureau, the deputies observed a minute of silence in honor of those died in the tragic events taken place in several regions of the country.

«On behalf of all Majilis deputies I express deep condolences to the close ones and family members of those killed in the tragic events happened in a number of regions of the country. We share all the pain and sorrow of the irreparable loss. Wish those affected a speedy recovery. The situation has been under control by the Head of State since the beginning,» said Nigmatulin.

Notably, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared January 10 the Day of National Mourning.



