Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Parliament

Majilis deputies commemorate victims of unrest in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
10 January 2022, 10:20
Majilis deputies commemorate victims of unrest in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Majilis Chairman Nurlan Nigmatulin on behalf of his colleagues offered deep condolences to the family members and close ones of those died in the tragic events occurred across Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the lower chamber of parliament.

During the meeting of the Majilis’ Bureau, the deputies observed a minute of silence in honor of those died in the tragic events taken place in several regions of the country.

«On behalf of all Majilis deputies I express deep condolences to the close ones and family members of those killed in the tragic events happened in a number of regions of the country. We share all the pain and sorrow of the irreparable loss. Wish those affected a speedy recovery. The situation has been under control by the Head of State since the beginning,» said Nigmatulin.

Notably, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared January 10 the Day of National Mourning.


Events   Majilis   2022 state of emergency  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar