Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Parliament

    Majilis Chairman, TurkPA Secretary-General discuss coop

    17 September 2020, 12:31

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Majilis Chairman Nurlan Nigmatulin has met with Secretary-General of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic-speaking countries Altynbek Mamayusupov, Kazinform cites the press service of the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.

    The meeting discussed preparations for the anniversary 10th plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly, which has been postponed to the next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Mr. Mamayusupov noted that the Assembly works to face the current conditions, in particular health issues.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Parliament Majilis Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region