Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Parliament

Majilis Chairman, TurkPA Secretary-General discuss coop

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
17 September 2020, 12:31
Majilis Chairman, TurkPA Secretary-General discuss coop

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Majilis Chairman Nurlan Nigmatulin has met with Secretary-General of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic-speaking countries Altynbek Mamayusupov, Kazinform cites the press service of the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.

The meeting discussed preparations for the anniversary 10th plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly, which has been postponed to the next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Mamayusupov noted that the Assembly works to face the current conditions, in particular health issues.


Parliament   Majilis   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year