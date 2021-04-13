Go to the main site
    Majilis Chairman offers Ramadan congratulations to Kazakhstanis

    13 April 2021, 11:10

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament Nurlan Nigmatulin has sent his congratulations as the holy month of Ramadan begins, Kazinform cites the press service of the Majilis.

    The Majilis Speaker noted that Ramadan is a special time for Muslims, pointing to its moral and social significance, contributing to true spiritual values, compassion, mercy, tolerance, and mutual understanding.

    According to him, those moral underpinnings are common for Kazakhstanis of all faiths, encouraging doing good and contributing to peace and accord.

    «Care for close ones and mutual support Kazakhstanis always have for each other are a prerequisite for educating the rising generation in the spirit of respect for spiritual traditions of our people,» reads the Majilis Speaker’s letter.

    Nigmatulin wished everyone solid health, happiness and prosperity.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Parliament Majilis Kazakhstan
