Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Majilis Chairman marks Kazinform’s part in covering Parliament’s law-making efforts

    13 August 2020, 15:25

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament Nurlan Nigmatulin offered congratulations on the International News Agency Kazinform’s 100th anniversary, Kazinform reports.

    The Majilis Chairman congratulated Kazinform on its 100th anniversary, highlighting its impressive authority in both Kazakh and global information space.

    «The century-long history of Kazinform encompasses examples of continuity, outstanding traditions, and contributions to development of independent Kazakhstan,» he said.

    He also marked Kazinform’s part in covering the Parliament’s law-making efforts.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Parliament Events
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    New member of Kazakh Senate sworn in
    Kazakh Senate Speaker participates in int’l conference dedicated to Sultan Baybars in Egypt
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region