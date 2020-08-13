Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Majilis Chairman marks Kazinform’s part in covering Parliament’s law-making efforts

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
13 August 2020, 15:25
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament Nurlan Nigmatulin offered congratulations on the International News Agency Kazinform’s 100th anniversary, Kazinform reports.

The Majilis Chairman congratulated Kazinform on its 100th anniversary, highlighting its impressive authority in both Kazakh and global information space.

«The century-long history of Kazinform encompasses examples of continuity, outstanding traditions, and contributions to development of independent Kazakhstan,» he said.

He also marked Kazinform’s part in covering the Parliament’s law-making efforts.

