Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Majilis Chairman congratulates on Women’s Day, highlights women’s role in upbringing Kazakhstan’s younger generation

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
8 March 2021, 10:36
Majilis Chairman congratulates on Women’s Day, highlights women’s role in upbringing Kazakhstan’s younger generation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Chairman of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, Nurlan Nigmatulin, took to his Twitter account to offer his congratulations to Kazakhstani women on the International Women’s Day, Kazinform cites the press service of the Lower Chamber of Parliament.

«Wholeheartedly congratulate women of Kazakhstan on the spring holiday – March 8! Wish you spring mood, kindness, and wholeness and your families happiness and health, peace and harmony, well-being and prosperity!» reads the Twitter post.

The Majilis Speaker noted that Kazakhstani women are known for the ability to combine high professional qualities and femininity and charm.

According to him, while keeping a family and bringing up the younger generation to respect the family values women hugely contribute to the development of the country as well as to the adoption of laws essential for the greater social well-being of Kazakhstanis.

He also pointed out that the country’s leadership places the special attention to increasing women’s role in the social and political life of Kazakhstan, supporting motherhood and childhood as a major aspect.


Majilis   Kazakhstan   Holidays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
2 dead, 1 injured in shooting incident at SDF firing range in Japan
2 dead, 1 injured in shooting incident at SDF firing range in Japan