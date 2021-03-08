Majilis Chairman congratulates on Women’s Day, highlights women’s role in upbringing Kazakhstan’s younger generation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Chairman of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, Nurlan Nigmatulin, took to his Twitter account to offer his congratulations to Kazakhstani women on the International Women’s Day, Kazinform cites the press service of the Lower Chamber of Parliament.

«Wholeheartedly congratulate women of Kazakhstan on the spring holiday – March 8! Wish you spring mood, kindness, and wholeness and your families happiness and health, peace and harmony, well-being and prosperity!» reads the Twitter post.

The Majilis Speaker noted that Kazakhstani women are known for the ability to combine high professional qualities and femininity and charm.

According to him, while keeping a family and bringing up the younger generation to respect the family values women hugely contribute to the development of the country as well as to the adoption of laws essential for the greater social well-being of Kazakhstanis.

He also pointed out that the country’s leadership places the special attention to increasing women’s role in the social and political life of Kazakhstan, supporting motherhood and childhood as a major aspect.