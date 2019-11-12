Majilis chair receives Indian Minister of State for External Affairs

Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
12 November 2019, 16:45
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today Nurlan Nigmatulin, chairman of the Majilis, has received the Indian Minister of State for External Affairs Vellamvelly Muraleedharan, according to the press service of the Majilis.

Majilis Speaker noted that this year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of strategic partnership between the two countries. He expressed confidence that further cooperation will be actively developed taking into account the common interests.

Vellamvelly Muraleedharan stressed that the people of India are grateful to the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev for his attention to deepening and updating the historically developed close ties with India.

According to the Chairman of the Majilis parliamentarians also contribute to strengthening of the Kazakh-Indian collaboration.

Nurlan Nigmatulin and Vellamvelly Muraleedharan spoke in favor of intensifying inter-parliamentary contacts.

Mr. Nigmatulin noted that both countries have significant potential for building up bilateral trade and developing economically advantageous transport routes. He informed that the EAEU performs great opportunities for the two countries. At present New Delhi is negotiating the conclusion of an agreement on a free trade zone with the union. Among the promising areas of partnership are energy, information technology, tourism, cultural and humanitarian spheres. It should be noted that the joint peacekeeping activity as part of the UN mission in Lebanon is an indicator of high political confidence between Kazakhstan and India.

