Majilis Bureau sets agenda of chamber's plenary session

Alzhanova Raushan
6 September 2019, 15:11
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today, Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin held a meeting of Majilis Bureau to define the issues of the upcoming plenary session of the Chamber, Kazinform reports with the reference to the press service of the Chamber.

The deputies will discuss the draft ratification, that is the framed agreement between Kazakhstan and the Nordic Investment Bank. The implementation of the contract with the major ﬁnancial institution of the Nordic and Baltic countries will give our state an opportunity to attract investments to water supply, transport, energy, industrial sectors and more.

The draft agenda of the Chamber also includes the Plan of core measurements aimed at the implementation of the Majilis authority in regard with the 5th session as well as a number of other issues.


